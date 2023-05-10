scorecardresearch
IBM introduces Quantum-safe tech to safeguard key enterprise, govt data

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Tech major IBM on Wednesday announced a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities to provide end-to-end quantum-safe technology for organisations, including governmental agencies, and secure their key data.

The company announced ‘Quantum Safe Explorer’ to enable organisations to scan source and object code to locate cryptographic assets, dependencies, vulnerabilities and to build a Cryptography Bill of Materials (CBOM).

This allows teams to view and aggregate potential risks into one central location, said IBM during its annual Think conference in Orlando, Florida.

IBM ‘Quantum Safe Advisor’ allows the creation of a dynamic or operational view of cryptographic inventory to guide remediation, and analyzes cryptographic posture and compliance to prioritize risks.

Another tool, ‘Quantum Safe Remediator,’ enables organisations to deploy and test best practice-based quantum-safe remediation patterns to understand the potential impacts on systems and assets as they prepare to deploy quantum-safe solutions.

IBM said it is also unveiling its IBM Quantum Safe Roadmap to help clients understand and support them through this security transition.

“As a leader in quantum computing, IBM recognizes the importance of comprehensively addressing the critical needs of our clients as they also consider transforming their cryptography for the quantum era,” said Ray Harishankar, IBM Fellow and IBM Quantum Safe Lead.

“Our new suite of quantum-safe technologies and milestones laid out on our roadmap is designed for the continuous evolution of post-quantum security in tandem with useful quantum computing, including solutions to help industries navigate this shift effectively and easily,” Harishankar added.

