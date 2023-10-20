IBM, MeitY partner to boost innovation in AI, semiconductor, quantum tech

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) IT major IBM on Wednesday signed three MoUs with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for the country.

In a fillip to the IndiaAI initiative, the company will establish a world-class national AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) to focus on AI training, ecosystem development, and integrating advanced foundation models and generative AI capabilities with access to the IBM watsonx AI and data platform.

The firm will cooperate with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) for establishing a research centre that catalyses the development of the semiconductor R&D ecosystem in the country, for which IBM would be a knowledge partner.

IBM said it also aims to collaborate with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to help grow the quantum workforce, develop applications and foster economic opportunities in India towards building a quantum industry.

“Semiconductors, AI, and Quantum present tremendous opportunities for our academic, startups and innovation ecosystem,” said Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“The broader opportunity lies in creating a global standard talent pool in India, capable of taking advantage of the opportunities in quantum computing, AI, and semiconductors. Congratulations to IBM, and thank you for your partnership with the Ministry,” the minister added.

The AIIP would have access to relevant capabilities of IBM’s AI and data platform watsonx, including the ability to use models in language, code and geospatial science with the intent to train models for other domains as needed.

IBM C-DAC will also explore opportunities for working together to support the advancement of India’s National Quantum Mission by building competency in quantum computing technology, applications in areas of national interest, and a skilled quantum workforce.

“Supporting the government’s efforts in building infrastructure, enhancing human capital and knowledge creation in these three areas of technology will be integral to India’s digital transformation and economic growth,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.

These MoUs will help MeitY access IBM’s expertise to build and advance India’s competency and scale its growth mission in the AI, semiconductor and quantum industries.

–IANS

na/