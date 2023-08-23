scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) IT major IBM has sold The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015 for $2 billion, to global investment firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed sum.

The assets being acquired by Francisco Partners include The Weather Company’s digital consumer-facing offerings, The Weather Channel mobile and cloud-based digital properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, as well as its enterprise offerings.

The Weather Company will also bring its forecasting science and technology platform to Francisco Partners.

IBM will retain its sustainability software business, including its Environmental Intelligence Suite (EIS) to help clients curate, measure, report and operationalise

ESG data to inform decision making, improve performance and meet regulatory requirements.

“We’re excited to see the next phase of The Weather Company’s journey,” said Rob Thomas, SVP, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM.

“Over the last few years, we’ve evolved IBM to be a hybrid cloud and AI company. We regularly review our portfolio to make sure our business areas are core to that strategy, and today’s news reflects our continued focus on these two transformational technologies,” Thomas added.

The Weather Company provides highly accurate weather data to consumers and businesses and is among the top 10 most trusted brands in America.

“Amid the growing volatility of weather, The Weather Company’s unique set of consumer, media, and industry-specific products provide mission critical, data-driven weather insights to individuals and businesses around the world,” said Alan Ni, Partner at Francisco Partners.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Under IBM’s management, The Weather Company grew to serve an average of more than 415 million people each month on its consumer-facing properties and over 2,000 businesses through its enterprise products.

–IANS

 na/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study
Next article
South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

News

Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'

Technology

Credit reporting agency Experian fined $650K over deceptive email practices

News

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single

News

Britney Spears is seeking therapy amid bitter divorce

Technology

Honeywell launches new airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

Technology

Grieving widow sues Musk's Tesla over her husband's death

Technology

Twitch starts testing TikTok-like clips feed

Sports

Ian Bell, Stephen Fleming to join New Zealand coaching staff for away tours

Technology

Several Amazon workers quit than relocate to main work hubs: Report

Technology

Snap appoints Google veteran Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director

News

Sumbul Touqeer says she hopes people like her character Kavya

News

The songs that made Shakti Kapoor travel economy class from US

News

Javed Akhtar talks about the void Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam & Udit Narayan filled up

Sports

Sohail Khan bags 4 wickets as New York Warriors’ beat Atlanta Riders by 6 wickets

Technology

India will land on moon on Wednesday evening as scheduled: ISRO Chairman Somanath

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US