scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IBM to invest $100 mn to build a 100,000-qubit supercomputer by 2033

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Tech major IBM on Sunday announced a $100 million collaboration with the University of Tokyo and the University of Chicago to develop a quantum-centric supercomputer powered by 100,000 qubits by 2033.

According to the company, a 100,000-qubit system would serve as a foundation to address some of the world’s most pressing problems that even the most advanced supercomputers of today may never be able to solve.

“We have achieved significant progress along our roadmap and mission to globally establish useful quantum technology, so much so that we can now, with our partners, truly begin to explore and develop a new class of supercomputing anchored by quantum,” IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said in a statement.

By the end of 2023, IBM intends to debut three cornerstones of its necessary architecture for quantum-centric supercomputers.

One is the new 133-qubit ‘IBM Heron’ processor, a complete redesign of IBM’s previous generations of quantum processors, with a new two-qubit gate to allow higher performance.

The second is the introduction of IBM Quantum System Two, a new flagship system designed to be modular and flexible to introduce elements of scaling in its underlying components, including classical control electronics and high-density cryogenic wiring infrastructure.

This system is expected to be operational by the end of 2023, the company said.

The third is the introduction of middleware for quantum, a set of tools to run workloads on both classical and quantum processors, which includes tools for decomposing, parallel execution and reconstructing workloads to enable efficient solutions at scale.

Over the next decade, IBM intends to collaborate with university partners and its global quantum ecosystem to improve the way its quantum processors can be linked via quantum interconnects.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Cyberstalkers using Windows 11 Phone Link feature to monitor iPhones: Report

News

Dali Dhananjaya urges people to go and watch 'Daredevil Mustafa'

News

Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday

News

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

News

Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

Sports

IPL 2023: Toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match delayed due to rain

News

Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child

News

Miley Cyrus thinks her success is 'seasonal'

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Roland Garros to prioritise Wimbledon

Sports

Hockey: Indian women put up a solid show, hold Australia 1-1 in third test match (Ld)

News

Kannada actress Milana's Monoco, Paris trip photos go viral

News

Halle Bailey: 'Seeing black Little Mermaid as a child would have changed my whole life'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes leaves Chennai Super Kings to prepare for England's upcoming home summer

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to let users create stickers within app

Sports

IPL 2023: Madhwal strikes after Vivrant, Mayank fifties as SRH reach 200/5 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

PCB adds Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur among three new members in men's selection committee

News

Natalie Portman says women at Cannes are expected to behave differently than men

Sports

Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US