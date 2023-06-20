IDEMIA selected as technology partner by DIAL for DigiYatra

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Global leader in identity technologies and biometric solutions IDEMIA on Tuesday announced that it has been selected as the technology partner by GMR Group for DigiYatra.

“DigiYatra” is an industry-led initiative coordinated by the Aviation Ministry in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with GMR Group for DigiYatra, yet another exemplary digitalisation initiative of the government. As a market leader for passenger flow facilitation solutions, we strive to constantly innovate to safeguard passenger trust and help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel,” said Matthew Foxton, India Regional President, IDEMIA India.

Under this contract, DigiYatra will use IDEMIA’s facial recognition technology at Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa to verify the identity of domestic flyers, making terminal entry and security clearance at the airport a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless process.

“We are glad to partner with IDEMIA’s best-in-class Passenger Flow Facilitation solution, which will enable and speed up passenger clearance and increase security with embedded anti-spoofing capabilities with the least manual intervention” (this will be reviewed by DIAL),” said GMR CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

“IDEMIA has equipped over 250+ airports across the globe with its cutting-edge solutions, applying its award-winning biometric and digital technologies. Singapore’s Changi Airport, which has been named the ‘world’s best airport’ for a record 12 times, is also powered by IDEMIA’s facial and fingerprint recognition technologies,” he added.

IDEMIA, through the use of its award-winning facial recognition and digital technologies, contributes to DigiYatra by making travel more convenient for passengers while protecting their privacy and security. Contactless biometric technologies mitigate hygiene concerns and help regain the confidence of travellers.

Advanced fingerprint, face, and iris recognition devices designed by IDEMIA for airports are not just ‘simple touchless technologies’ — they identify travellers on the move, enabling greater efficiency and a smooth passenger journey while respecting the user’s privacy.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the GMR team to create a comprehensive and innovative solution that meets global standards. We are confident that our collaboration will result in great success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with GMR to ensure a seamless travel experience for all passengers in India,” said Alok Tiwari, Sr. VP and Business Head, Public Security & Identity, IDEMIA India.

IDEMIA aims to provide Indian passengers with a novel and digital experience, making their flying experience smoother, faster, and more secure, for those who give consent to use the DigiYatra platform.

