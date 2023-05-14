scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

If diesel cars go, what about EVs? On course, but in slow gear

By Agency News Desk

<br>However, with the friendly government policies and new entrants arriving on the scene with cheaper EVs, the country is set to witness a plethora of options in the next 2-3 years.

Industry experts expect that passenger car EV penetration will cross 21 per cent by 2027 from 1.3 per cent in 2022.

Tata Motors is currently leading the Indian passenger electric vehicle (EV) market, followed by MG Motor, and Hyundai Motor.

"MG Motor’s recent launch of the Comet EV priced under Rs 10 lakh is expected to be a game-changer for urban EV adoption," senior analyst Soumen Mandal from Counterpoint Research told IANS.

Comet EV offers a certified battery range of around 230 km on a single charge. According to the company, the new Comet EV has been evaluated to provide an encouraging and economical charging cost of Rs 519 per month.

Maruti Suzuki is also working on developing its own battery technology before launching pure EV models.

Tata Motors has already established an operational battery plant, which has helped the company to reduce its EV price point.

As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly, with a year-on-year growth rate of approximately 48 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

The electric 2-wheeler (E2W) market grew by 44 per cent YoY. The electric 3-wheeler (E3W) market grew steadily covering around 50 per cent share within the segment.

"There is growing consumer awareness around connected vehicle technologies. For instance, connected vehicle tech has consistently increased its footprint in the industry," said John Martin, senior analyst, smart mobility practice, CMR.

The electric passenger vehicle (EPV) segment grew over 114 per cent YoY in Q1 in India.

By Q1 2025, the EV market share in India is expected to surpass 24 per cent.

In its report, Moody’s Investors Service said last month that various government incentives will drive an increase in EV penetration.

"These include consumer incentives, production-linked incentives for advanced battery storage to drive local cell manufacturing, goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, and other state-level subsidies," the report said.

With the demand for affordable transportation and the focus on reducing carbon emissions, electric vehicles will play a vital role in India’s step towards a sustainable future.

Consumers are increasingly picking EVs, understanding that the total cost of ownership (TCO) is more favourable than their petrol counterparts, over 50 per cent for high usage such as delivery, according to a latest RedSeer report.

As of 2022, India’s overall EV penetration, including 2W, is 3 per cent and although the electrification of mobility in India is still at a nascent stage, "there is massive headroom for growth", the report noted.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

–IANS<br>na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health: Experts
Next article
Real Madrid win, Villarreal take big step towards Europe in La Liga
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Real Madrid win, Villarreal take big step towards Europe in La Liga

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health: Experts

Sports

IPL 2023: Plan was to build partnership and then target few bowlers, says centurion Prabhsimran Singh

Sports

Southampton relegated from Premier league while Leeds, Forest take vital points

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan confirms detection of wild poliovirus in environmental sample

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, spinners lead Punjab Kings to a 31-run win over Delhi Capitals (Ld)

Sports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai FC top Group B to complete quarterfinals line-up

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, bowlers help Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich miss ex-striker Lewandowski, says coach Tuchel

Sports

RFDL helps us identify who can train the club's first team, says BFC head coach Simon Grayson

Sports

India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand to meet Haryana in final

News

Chidambaram to Kejriwal, an eclectic turnout at Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran's maiden century guides Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen fined; Amit Mishra reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Technology

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

Sports

Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters

Sports

IPL 2023: Unruly section of Hyderabad crowd interrupts SRH-LSG match after umpiring error

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US