scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IIT Guwahati team develops liquid marbles for controlled medicine delivery

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, April 25 (IANS) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed liquid marbles using nano clay that can be pre-programmed for medicine delivery and cascade chemical reactions.

Nanoclays are nanoparticles of layered mineral silicates.

Conventional treatment for disease involves tablets, capsules, syrups, ointments, among others.

A controlled drug delivery system, on the other hand, is a more efficient technique to deliver the required dose at the specific site gradually over the desired period of time. Loading and release of drugs in its soluble form is another important aspect — which can be achieved with the liquid marble.

The team from IIT Guwahati engineered liquid marbles to have a ‘time bomb’ type release effect and to carry out a spontaneous chemical reaction.

“Release of drugs from a liquid marble in response to a stimulus for instance light, temperature, electricity has been reported earlier. But the time-programmed release was not yet achieved. We have chemically modified the lifetime of a floating liquid marble on a water pool,” said Dr. Uttam Manna, Associate Professor, at the varsity’s Department of Chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology, in a statement.

Unlike normal droplets, a liquid marble is a non-sticking, non-wetting droplet. It is created by wrapping a droplet with fine hydrophobic particles i.e., water-repelling particles.

Liquid marbles can be rolled, squeezed, and even float without spilling when put in a water pool. In nature gall-forming aphids create liquid marbles by coating the honeydew they secrete in a powdery wax.

Liquid marbles are soft spherical solids that can be used for multiple applications by replacing the liquid inside them. Some examples are in the field of sensor platforms, soft robotics, healing agents, biosystems, etc.

Described in a paper, published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, the nano clay marbles were made of a shell of nanoclay that holds the liquid.

To programme the marbles for timed release of the content, the researchers modified the nanoclay with chemical groups that were either water-loving (hydrophilic) or water-hating (hydrophobic). A water droplet was laid on a powder bed consisting of hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanoclay powders.

The properties and stability of the liquid marbles changed according to the relative amounts of the water-hating and water-loving groups on the nanoclay surface.

“The surface modifications on the nano clay changed the time taken for the liquid marble to break and release its contents when put in a pool of water. We were able to control the timing of the release of the content from seconds to hours by changing the nature of the surface groups. This is the time bomb type collapse of liquid marbles,” Dr Manna said.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Indian IT spending to slow down to 4.7% this year amid global concerns
Next article
Defending champion Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open due to injury
This May Also Interest You
News

Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes

News

Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day

Sports

Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought

News

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

News

Tushar Lall shares his experience of giving background music for 'Dancing On The Grave'

Fashion and Lifestyle

'I find saris most comfortable to wear in Indian heat,' says Sonam Kapoor

Technology

Paytm posts updated shareholding for Q4 FY23, FPI shareholding almost doubles

News

Raja Kumari’s ‘The Bridge’ is a pandemic baby!!

Technology

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Fresh 1K-plus spike in Maha Covid cases, 25 dedicated hospitals started

Sports

IPL 2023: Avesh, Stoinis star with ball as Lucknow edge Rajasthan by ten runs(ld)

Technology

Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G

Sports

IPL 2023: Getting the love and affection from all over the world for Punjabi commentary, says Sarandeep Singh

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant spreading in US

Technology

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

Sports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

News

'The Boogeyman' trailer promises tasteful horror based on Stephen King's tale

News

Jennifer Lawrence lets sex jokes fly in raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' footage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US