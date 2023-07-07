scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop bio-jet-fuel from waste biomass

By Agency News Desk

Jodhpur, July 7 (IANS) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have reinvented the way bio-jet-fuel is made from plant-based biomass, aiding the aviation industry with cheaper, cleaner fuels that can transform the energy sector.

The team developed an abundantly available iron based catalyst (Fe/Silica-Alumina) and utilised various non-edible oils and waste biomass to make the bio-jet fuel manufacturing process profitable, solving a problem that has inundated the aviation industry for decades.

With an estimated daily fuel demand of more than 800 million litres daily, the global aviation sector is incredibly energy-intensive and almost entirely reliant on petroleum-based fuels.

Unlike other energy sectors, such as ground transportation or residential and commercial buildings, the aviation industry can’t be easily shifted to renewable energy sources using existing technologies.

Hence the new plant-based sustainable bio-jet fuels could provide a competitive alternative to conventional petroleum fuels and have the potential to play a big role in greenhouse gas emissions reductions, said the researchers in Sustainable Energy and Fuels journal, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, who.

The present study also has great significance for developing aviation fuel under relatively mild reaction conditions, that is, low hydrogen (H2) pressure and high reusability (up to 10 test cycles), using the earth-abundant Fe/SiO2–AI2O3 catalyst.

The catalyst homologous of nature clay maintains excellent reusability up to 10 cycles (but works well for more than 50 cycles) towards bio-jet fuel.

The results are promising, especially considering the catalyst’s high acidity and unique textural properties under relatively mild process conditions, such as low H2 pressure under solvent-free conditions. The work is also being supported by the Department of Biotechnology, DBT PAN-IIT Center for Bioenergy.

“What is really impressive about our work is the unprecedented bio jet fuel selectivity from biomass using earth abundant reusable heterogeneous iron catalyst under mild conditions. The process shows not only increased efficiency but also decreased emissions of greenhouse gases in the airline sector,” said Dr Rakesh K Sharma, Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Jodhpur, in a statement.

The future scope of the developed sulphur-free and highly dispersed non-noble metal-based catalyst for bio-jet fuel production is promising.

Scaling up the catalyst production and optimising the manufacturing process for commercial-scale applications is a potential avenue. Further research can focus on process optimisation to enhance catalytic activity, selectivity, and conversion efficiency, considering factors such as temperature, pressure, and reaction time.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amazon plans to unveil new devices in September
Next article
Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips birthday post for hubby Ranveer Singh
This May Also Interest You
News

Makers explain the controversial 'Barbie' map which got it banned in Vietnam

Technology

5G smartphone shipments cross 10 cr in India for 1st time

News

Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips birthday post for hubby Ranveer Singh

Technology

Amazon plans to unveil new devices in September

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery in India

News

Eva Mendes praises partner Ryan Gosling as the 'greatest actor' she's worked with

Technology

Global study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

News

Taylor Swift releases new album 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Technology

Rooter, Jio partner to bring live game streaming to TVs

News

Saira Banu makes her Instagram debut, shares monochrome pics of late husband Dilip Kumar

News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting 'flirty'

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says SRK is not handsome, does not know acting

Review

Movie Review | Blind: Leaves you somewhat cold

Technology

More important fight is between Threads & Twitter: Vinod Khosla on Musk-Zuck cage fight

Technology

Honor announces global launch of 'Honor 90' series

News

Anime franchise 'Psycho Pass' drops trailer for new film; India release on July 28

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar playing cupid between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev

Technology

Flipkart, Axis Bank join hands to facilitate personal loans for customers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US