IIT Kanpur, NMTronics India to launch manufacturing & skills development centre

Kanpur, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and NMTronics India on Saturday announced the partnership for the launch of the NMTronics centre of excellence (CoE) for electronics manufacturing and skills development at the institute.

The collaboration signifies a major advancement in the synergy between industry and academia, promising ground-breaking research, technological innovation, and skill development in the field of electronics manufacturing.

The centre aims to foster collaboration in research and development while providing advanced learning opportunities through IIT Kanpur’s learning and development programmes and will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a fully automated Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line.

“It is a significant milestone in IIT-Kanpur’s commitment to fostering industry-academia partnerships and delivering unparalleled technological expertise to students and all other stakeholders. It provides a platform for joint research, knowledge exchange, and skill enhancement, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and technological breakthroughs,” said Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, in a statement.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to drive socio-economic development through cutting-edge research and industry collaboration. We are grateful to NMTronics India for their generous contribution in instituting the centre and look forward to a successful endeavour,” he added.

The CoE is expected to be operational by August 2024 on the IIT Kanpur campus. It will offer support for IIT Kanpur’s course curriculum, provide advanced certification programmes for industry professionals, and serve as a new product introduction (NPI) site for startups and small businesses.

Additionally, the centre will facilitate development in semiconductor technologies, embedded systems, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), translating manufacturing concepts into tangible reality.

As part of the collaboration, NMTronics India will provide technical expertise, and access to its state-of-the-art facilities for collaborative projects with IIT Kanpur.

The partnership is positioned to establish an innovation-friendly ecosystem, fostering the development of cutting-edge technologies with real-world applications.

“This initiative highlights our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and creating value for our customers. By partnering with IIT Kanpur, we are harnessing the collective expertise of academia and industry to fuel technological advancements and shape the future of the electronic industry,” said Soni Saran Singh, CEO, Founder, and Managing Director of NMTronics India.

