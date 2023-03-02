scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IIT researchers develop neuromorphic hardware with magnetic materials

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A team of researchers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Bombay built a new neuromorphic hardware using magnetic materials.

While interactive voice assistants like Alexa and Siri have made it very easy to obtain a response to a query or get some tasks done online, the procedure in the background is quite intricate.

It involves delivering the speech data to the cloud over the internet, processing the data in the cloud, and then providing the response to the device.

But due to slow internet speed, power outages, and other factors, speech data is frequently lost. This may change with the advent of neuromorphic computing, where local hardware with built-in memory executes all operations, hence preventing data loss while simultaneously reducing power consumption.

The new neuromorphic hardware developed using magnetic materials is capable of storing data even when the power is off. It functions similar to a synapse in the neurological system, said the research team led by Prof. Pranaba Kishor Muduli at IIT Delhi and Prof. Debanjan Bhowmik at IIT Bombay.

This is the first experimental demonstration of a neuromorphic device using magnetic materials from India, according to the researchers. They detailed their device in the ACS Applied Electronic Materials journal.

“We have high hopes that the study contributes significantly to both the India Semiconductor mission as well as Make-in-India mission of the government of India,” said Prof Pranaba Kishor Muduli, Department of Physics, IIT Delhi, in a statement.

The device consists of an ultrathin layer of cobalt. Thickness of the layer used is in the nano-metre range, which is 80,000-100,000 times smaller than human hair. The fabrication needs enormous precision; hence it is carried out in an ultra-high vacuum chamber containing nearly no air molecules, the team said.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
Hot March indicates severe summer in Rajasthan
Next article
NASA-SpaceX crew-6 mission enroute to space for scientific research
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Billi Billi Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

Technology

Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr phone

Technology

NASA-SpaceX crew-6 mission enroute to space for scientific research

Technology

Hot March indicates severe summer in Rajasthan

Technology

YouTube's English Help forum disables posts, new comments

Sports

WPL 2023: Leading Mumbai Indians 'a very emotional moment', says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: India trail Australia by 75 runs at lunch after Umesh, Ashwin heroics

News

Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away

News

Harry Styles pauses Melbourne concert to help scared female fan come out to her parents

News

MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party

News

Priety Zinta 'cannot believe it's been 7 years' since her wedding

News

Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed

Technology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

Technology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US