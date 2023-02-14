scorecardresearch
Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that immigrants from China and other Asian countries (like India) have made incredible contributions to the US.

Musk said in a tweet that he is “very much in favour of hard-working people coming to America.”

“But we can’t have de facto open borders with no screening. Our legal immigration system is super slow and extremely difficult to navigate,” he posted.

A follower replied: “It’s unfortunate that green card backlogs are decades-long now for certain countries. Congress needs to fix this.”

The US is the most favoured destination for jobs among Asians, especially India.

The number of Indian immigrants in the US went up 52.17 per cent between 2010 and 2021, according to latest data from the US Census Bureau.

There were 17.80 lakh immigrants from India in the US in 2010, which reached 27.09 lakh in 2021.

Indian-origin people currently constitute around 6 per cent of the foreign-born population in the US.

Meanwhile, the US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 1,862 Chinese nationals trying to cross the US-Mexico border during the last quarter of 2022, according to data by the Customs and Border Protection.

The number of illegal Chinese migrants encountered by the CBP has been steadily increasing every month since February 2021, according to federal data.

According to The New York Post, Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, a record number of illegal immigrants have entered the US.

–IANS

na/uk/

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church
'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi
