In over 15 mts, Delhi doctor conducts hip ball replacement surgery

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) An 86-year-old female patient, who slipped in the washroom and suffered a fracture of left hip (neck of femur), got her hip ball replacement surgery in 15 minutes 35 seconds.

This is the shortest duration for such surgery known so far globally, claimed the hospital.

The patient was admitted to the emergency at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla (Delhi) after three days from the date of injury. At the time of admission, she complained of chest pain, following which an echocardiogram and other investigations were conducted which revealed an acute cardiac event along with old scarring and slow movement of part of the walls of the heart.

The heart was pumping blood at 30 per cent of the full capacity (Ejection fraction 30 per cent). She underwent angiography before surgery and heparin was added to her blood thinners. All these comorbidities made the patient’s condition highly complicated. The patient needed an urgent surgery.

The team lead by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, Director – Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi performed a hip ball replacement surgery in 15 minutes 35 seconds, which they claim is the shortest duration for such surgery known so far globally.

This is three minutes less than the previous world record set by Dr Mishra and his team two years ago.

“Treatment for such a fracture is challenging as the patient in this case was suffering from multiple comorbidities. Timely surgery is the key in managing and saving the life as it prevents complications of prolonged immobilization. The advanced age of the patient and also the fact that the patient was on dual antiplatelet drugs, heparin used for angiography two hours before the surgery posed a major risk to the surgery. Her ejection fraction was only 30 per cent (normal is 60 per cent)”, said Dr Mishra.

He further added: “Spinal Anesthesia, which is considered safe in lower limb surgeries, was not feasible in this case, and general anesthesia was the only choice which in itself carries many deleterious side-effects considering age and diminished heart function. Anesthesia challenges included generalized weakness, increased risk of postoperative memory loss and other neurological complications.”

