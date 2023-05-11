scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India accounts for over 75% of Truecaller's net sales in Q1

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) India accounted for 75.5 per cent of the total net sales of Truecaller across revenue streams — Truecaller for Business, Premium subscriptions and Ads — in the first quarter of this year, the company said on Thursday.

The average number of active users (MAU) increased by 34.3 million to approximately 350 million monthly active users, out of which 249 million monthly active users are in India alone.

Revenue from Truecaller for Business amounted to $3.3 million. The company said that demand for these services is still very high in India, and the number of connected customers continues to show good growth in the country.

Truecaller for Business’ portfolio of accounts has showcased a 57 per cent (year on year) growth, with the strongest interest received from the banking and financial services sector, with brands such as ICICI Prudential, Airtel Payments and Godrej Housing Finance onboarded as new clients during this quarter.

In the quarter, Truecaller also opened its largest office space outside Sweden in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey in the country.

While India continues to remain one of the biggest markets for Truecaller, the company saw a 13 per cent sales growth increase in the Middle East and Africa, and a 1 per cent sales growth in the rest of the world.

Truecaller reported an adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million and an EBITDA margin of 39 per cent in Q1. Truecaller for Business now has active customers in 36 countries.

“Truecaller witnessed an exponential growth in ad revenue during this quarter, primarily attributed to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as the improvements being made to the company’s ad-tech platforms,” said the company.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan
Next article
Badminton: Team India on the way to Suzhou, China for Sudirman Cup Finals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Badminton: Team India on the way to Suzhou, China for Sudirman Cup Finals

Sports

IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan

Sports

NHRC notices to Ministry, SAI, BCCI, WFI, 15 NSFs for reportedly not having committee as per law to address complaints of sexual harassment

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann

Technology

India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

Technology

India tablet market fell 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold in Baku

Sports

IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players who have stood out with their performances this season

Sports

IPL 2023: Veterans Dhoni, Mohit, Ishant, Piyush, Amit defying age; showing to the world 'they still have it'

Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

News

Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now

News

Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

News

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

News

Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs

News

Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Sports

IPL 2023: We've got to just keep working on getting better, says Shane Watson after DC lose to CSK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US