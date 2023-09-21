scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India-Canada row: Nasscom says will engage with stakeholders to track any impact

By Agency News Desk

 New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Thursday commented on the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row which may slow down business between the two countries, saying they are in close touch with its members in Canada.

Nasscom said that it will engage with stakeholders to track the impact, if any, and support the IT and tech companies if needed, as New Delhi suspended visa services for Canadian citizens “till further notice”.

“We are in close touch with our members in Canada and as per their feedback there are no immediate areas of concern,” Nasscom said in a statement.

Since this is an evolving situation, “we will continue to engage with stakeholders to track any potential areas of impact that may need support”.

In light of the recent tensions, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified the government’s stance on visa services.

Regarding the travel advisory issued by Canada for travelling to India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the issue is not about travel to India.

“Those who have valid visas, OCIs are free to travel to India. The issue is the incitement of violence, inaction by Canadian authorities, and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of our consulates which is what is making us temporarily stop the issuance of visa services. We will review this situation on a regular basis,” he said.

–IANS

na/vd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arjun Bijlani approached for ‘Bigg Boss 17’
Next article
Suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US