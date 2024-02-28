HomeWorldTechnology

'India electronics manufacturing sector to employ 4.5 mn people in next few years'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The Indian electronics manufacturing sector currently employs close to 2 million people and the country aspires to take that figure to about 4.5 million in the next few years with initiatives like local chip manufacturing, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, IT Ministry here on Wednesday.

During a virtual fireside chat at the ‘India Digital Summit’ (IDS) 2024, Krishnan said that semiconductor is the next big space for the country to grow.

“More companies are likely to come into the space. I think that is the space to grow over the next five to 10 years. Our interest in semiconductors is open,” he told the gathering.

“We have close to 2 million people who are employed in the electronics manufacturing sector and we would like to go up to about 4.5 million as well”.

In a conversation with Deepak Jacob, Group General Counsel, Dream Sports, Krishnan said that “we expect the digital economy to really grow at an increasing pace in the next few years”.

On regulation, the IT Ministry secretary said that while balancing consumer protection and diverse requirements, “we thoroughly examine regulations to ensure the safeguarding of user information”.

The two-day ‘IDS 2024’ was organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in partnership with MeitY, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Union Ministry of Tourism, UIDAI, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Government eMarketplace, In-Space and ‘Skill India Digital’.

–IANS

na/uk

Previous article
Anurag Thakur emphasises the importance of sports science at National Centres of Excellence
Next article
Hockey India dismisses 'divisions within organisation' claims made by Janneke Schopman and Elena Norman
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US