scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India Inc faces steep decline in deal volumes, values amid economic challenges

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Not just startups but India Inc overall saw only 676 deals, amounting to $23 billion in the first half of this year (January-June period), a substantial 78 per cent decline (year-on-year), a new report showed on Monday.

The mergers and acquisition (M&A) space bore the brunt of the decline, witnessing a 47 per cent decrease in volumes and a substantial 92 per cent decline in values, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker Report.

During the first half of 2023, both domestic and inbound deal activity experienced the second lowest levels of deal volumes since 2011 for the six-month period.

Outbound activity, on the other hand, reached its lowest volume with only 21 deals, due to absence of any billion-dollar deals.

“The first half witnessed a decline in deal activity in India, primarily due to uncertainties causing supply chain disruptions, leading to inflation, and fluctuating interest rates. However, with the given macroeconomic conditions, reduced market volatility, and stable interest rates, there is an optimistic outlook for increased deal making activity in the coming quarters,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.

India, however, continues to be an attractive market for investors to capitalise on.

“A resurgence in deal values is anticipated, reflecting the potential of the Indian market,” Vijetha added.

In the private equity (PE) space, 521 deals were recorded, totalling $16.4 billion, representing a 40 per cent decline in volumes and a 35 per cent decline in values.

In the first half, there were 11 initial public offering (IPO) deals worth $1.4 billion. This represented a 35 per cent decrease in the number of deals and a 77 per cent decrease in the total value compared to the same period in 2022, the report mentioned.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Quick commerce platform Dunzo delays 50% salary of workers
Next article
Google Messages may soon get 'animated emoji' feature
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google Messages may soon get 'animated emoji' feature

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo delays 50% salary of workers

Technology

Coworking space platform Friyey shuts shop in deepening funding winter

News

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on 'Hip-Hop India' is pure excitement

Technology

Google Docs for Android to now open into edit mode

News

Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

News

‘Jawan’ ‘Prevue’: Karan Johar calls it ‘juggernaut of a blockbuster’, Sujoy Ghosh says ‘jhoomey jo jawan’

News

Kushal Tandon: 'Staying away from silver screen wasn't deliberate, was looking out for something good'

Technology

Dell Technologies joins Intel to launch AI skills lab in India

News

(IANS Preview) 'M:I 7': Tom Cruise rules, and how! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Technology

Leverage Edu closes Series C round, to focus on doubling revenue in FY24

Technology

1st 4-arm laparoscopic surgical device to cut surgeon workload

News

After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14

Health & Lifestyle

Donor cards can now be redeemed at all blood banks in UP

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 100 mn sign-ups (Ld)

News

50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for 'The Final Lap Tour 2023'

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

News

Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US