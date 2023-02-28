scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India, Lithuania agree to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductor chips

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) India and Lithuania on Tuesday agreed to work in the areas of deep tech startups as well as forge lasting ties in manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

A high-level Lithuanian delegation led by Economy and Innovation Vice Minister Karolis Aemaitis on Tuesday called on Union Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed ways and means to revive the 2010 agreement in the area of science and technology.

Responding to the keen interest of the Indian minister to give a further fillip to startup culture to create more job opportunities and wealth creation, Aemaitis assured him that Lithuania has robust know-how and capacities in life sciences, biotechnology and other STEM areas and keen to have cooperation between the two countries in high tech startups.

Singh said that India has made rapid advances in the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in areas of science, technology and Innovation and conveyed to the Lithuanian side that India is ready to extend all help to its age-old partner. He said, apart from rapid and globally recognized achievements in space, its biotech laurels in terms of 4 indigenous vaccines of COVID is before the world.

The Lithuanian Minister mentioned that a global MNC from his country, “Teltonika” is working with Taiwan for manufacturing of sophisticated chips and the company has a presence in India also and can take collaboration of chip making to a new height in years to come.

The Department of Science & Technology, through the MEA, has been negotiating a Science & Technology Agreement with Lithuania since 2010. In April 2010, a revised Indian counter-draft incorporating few minor modifications was formally submitted to the Lithuanian side and its formal response is still awaited.

–IANS

kvm/vd

Previous article
Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his love song Tum Mili 2.0
Next article
Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos
This May Also Interest You
News

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

News

Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his love song Tum Mili 2.0

Sports

Santosh Trophy: We have already won, says coach of first-time semifinalists Meghalaya

Technology

IIT Hyd establishes 'Advanced Darksky Observatory' for multidisciplinary research

Health & Lifestyle

Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality

News

Sandeep Goyat on playing grey character in 'InCar'

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘perks of action’

News

Director Ruben Ostlund to preside over Cannes Jury

Sports

Santosh Trophy: There were many hurdles, but we are focused on task at hand, says Punjab coach

Technology

Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

Technology

Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson's risk in adulthood

Technology

Evernote parent Bending Spoons lays off 129 employees

Technology

Apple breached antitrust law in Spotify case: European Commission

Technology

How to reduce risk of dementia

News

Divya Dutta opens up about dealing with depression

News

'MasterChef India': Garima Arora challenges contestants to test their cooking skills

News

Ronit Agarwal heaps praise on his co-stars in 'What A Kismat'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur’s ‘Hidden gems from a quarter century ago’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US