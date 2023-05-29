scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India plans to have more 2nd Gen NavIC satellites

By Agency News Desk

By Venkatachari Jagannathan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google searches asking about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004
Next article
Newcastle's Joelinton earns first Brazil call-up for friendlies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Newcastle's Joelinton earns first Brazil call-up for friendlies

Technology

Google searches asking about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004

Sports

Giroud's header sends Milan past Juve and into Champions League

Sports

Leicester, Leeds down on dramatic last day in Premier League

Sports

Espanyol down on penultimate day of La Liga season

Sports

Botafogo stretch lead in Brazil's Serie A

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play in India

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup hockey: India thrash Thailand 17-0, progress to semifinals

Sports

French Open: Muchova knocks out Sakkari; easy start for Sabalenka; tough test for Tsitsipas (round-up)

Sports

Pro League 2023: Great Britain men consolidate top spot with first win over Belgium since 2018

Sports

ICC Chairman Barclay, Chief Executive Allardice to meet Najam Sethi in Lahore next week

Sports

Hockey: Uttar Pradesh Hockey wins title in Sub-Junior Men's National Championship

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Alonso to win Monaco GP despite late drama caused by rain

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang Punia alleges 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos of detained wrestlers

Sports

IPL 2023: Final between CSK and GT moved to reserve day after rain forces washout (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Final between CSK and GT moved to reserve day after rain forces washout

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Over 700 detained, FIR registered against organisers

Sports

French Open: Tsitsipas quells Vesely challenge in four sets in first-round clash

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US