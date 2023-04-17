scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India saw 88 bn payment transactions worth Rs 150 tn in 2022, UPI leads

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Led by Unified payments interface (UPI), payment modes like debit and credit cards, prepaid payment instruments – mobile and prepaid cards processed 87.92 billion transactions worth Rs 149.5 trillion in 2022, a report showed on Monday.

The UPI Person-to-Merchant (P2M) and Person-to-Person (P2P) are the most preferred payment modes among consumers with a market share of 40 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, in terms of transaction volume (UPI was 84 per cent in total).

In 2022, UPI clocked over 74.05 billion transactions in volume and Rs 126 trillion in terms of value, according to the report by Worldline, a global leader in payment services.

The average ticket size (ATS) for UPI P2P transactions was Rs 2,753 and ATS for UPI P2M transactions was Rs 687 (by December 2022).

However, in terms of value, UPI P2M accounted for 18 per cent share whereas UPI P2P accounted for 66 per cent of digital transactions, according to the report.

Payment through credit and debit cards accounted for 7 per cent in volume and 14 per cent in value.

“The adoption of multiple payment solutions is a boon in our journey to realise the dream of a less-cash India,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, Worldline India.

For UPI, the transaction volume and value almost doubled since last year as it recorded a 91 per cent increase in volume and over 76 per cent increase in value in 2022 as compared to 2021.

As of December 2022, the total number of POS terminals deployed by merchant acquiring banks crossed the 7.55 million mark – a 37 per cent YoY growth.

The total number of credit and debit cards in circulation by the end of 2022 was 1.02 billion, the report showed.

In 2022, credit cards volume and value stood at 2.76 billion and Rs 13.12 trillion respectively.

The debit card transactions volume and value stood at 3.64 billion and Rs 7.4 trillion, respectively.

By December 2022, the number of prepaid payment instruments was 16.23 billion. Out of which, 13.34 billion were wallets and 288.8 million were cards, said the report.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Madhurr Mittal to play Muthiah Muralidaran in Tamil biopic '800'
Next article
'Being badass is more than just a state of mind,' says Radhika Apte
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

News

Aneri Vajani on role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa': It was fun to play a part that demanded subtly negative vibe

News

Madhurr Mittal to play Muthiah Muralidaran in Tamil biopic '800'

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 7,830 new Covid cases, active caseload tops 40k

Sports

Rahim hits brace as Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 4-2 to make statement start at Super Cup

Sports

Lewandowski hopes for Messi return to Barcelona

Technology

AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar on artificial intelligence

News

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Technology

Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

'The heat is on': 10 Maha districts notch 40 degrees plus temperatures

Health & Lifestyle

8 die of sunstroke after 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award ceremony

News

Viacom18 completes strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, Paramount Global

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Shanmukha Pulli triumphs in a three-way tie

Interview

‘Mohabbatein’ to ‘Panja’: Preeti Jhangiani is no ‘Chhuimui’ anymore!

Sports

Freiburg edge Bremen in Bundesliga

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US