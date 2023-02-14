scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) End-user spending on security and risk management in India is projected to total $2.65 billion in 2023, an increase of 8.3 per cent from 2022, a new report said on Tuesday. Like 2022, security services will remain the segment that will achieve the highest levels of end-user spending in India in 2023, according to Gartner.

“The increase in adoption of digitalisation, cloud applications and the rise in remote workers exposes Indian organisations to greater security risks,” said Rustam Malik, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner.

“In addition, growing concerns on the rising number of ransomware attacks coupled with stringent government measures on digital data protection and security breach reporting are pressing chief information security officers (CISOs) to increase their security and risk management spending for 2023,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that security services spending is expected to represent 40 per cent of overall end-user spending on security and risk management products and services in 2023.

“Many organisations in India lack in-house security capabilities, and as result, they engage security consulting and IT outsourcing companies to meet their requirements,” Malik said.

Further, the report noted that cloud security end-user spending in India is forecast to experience the highest growth rate among all the other segments in 2023.

As Indian organisations increasingly switch to cloud workloads and applications, the segment is projected to grow 25.8 per cent in 2023.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon
Next article
Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria claims 40 lives

Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US