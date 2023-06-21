scorecardresearch
India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) As 5G roll-out picks up speed thanks to Reliance Jio and Airtel, India climbed three spots for median mobile speeds globally in the month of May, from 59th position in April to 56th, a report said on Wednesday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 36.78 Mbps in April to 39.94 Mbps in May, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

However, India decreased one spot in its global ranking for median fixed broadband speeds, moving from the 83rd position in April to the 84th position in May.

The country’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 51.12 Mbps in April to 52.53 Mbps in May.

UAE led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Mauritius jumped 11 spots in rank globally.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Bahrain registered the highest increase in rank, jumping by 17 spots globally, with Singapore sustaining the first spot this month as well.

In February, India ranked at 66th position globally in median mobile speeds, while, in March, India ranked at 64th position.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is rolling out 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) in collaboration with Reliance Jio to serve millions of residents in India, the chip-maker’s President and CEO Cristiano Amon has said, as the country doubles down on providing 5G services to all by the end of the year.

With the roll-out of 5G in India, the global chip-maker had bolstered its efforts with Reliance Jio to help it fast connect 100 million homes through its 5G FWA, including the millimetre wave (mmWave).

