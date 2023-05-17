scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) As 5G roll-out picks up speed thanks to Reliance Jio and Airtel, India climbed four spots for median mobile speeds globally in the month of April, from 64th position in March to 60th, a report said on Wednesday.

Median mobile download speeds in India increased from 33.30 Mbps in March to 36.35 Mbps in April, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

Overall, India showed improvement in its global ranking for median fixed broadband speeds, moving from the 84th position in March to the 83rd position in April.

The country’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 50.71 Mbps in March to 51.12 Mbps in April.

Qatar led the chart for global median mobile speeds, whereas Senegal jumped 16 spots in rank globally.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Bahrain registered the highest increase in rank, jumping by 14 spots globally, with Singapore sustaining the first spot this month as well.

In January, India ranked at 69th position globally in median mobile speeds, while, in February, India ranked at 67th position.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is rolling out 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) in collaboration with Reliance Jio to serve millions of residents in India, the chip-maker’s President and CEO Cristiano Amon has said, as the country doubles down on providing 5G services to all by the end of the year.

With the roll-out of 5G in India, the global chip-maker had bolstered its efforts with Reliance Jio to help it fast connect 100 million homes through its 5G FWA, including the millimetre wave (mmWave).

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023
Next article
Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

News

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

Health & Lifestyle

Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

News

SRK hosts US Ambassador to India in 'Mannat', he says: 'Learning more about film industry in Mumbai'

News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

News

Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop

Sports

IPL 2023: To straightaway play in high-pressure situation shows how strong mentally Mohsin is, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024

News

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US