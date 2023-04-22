scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India successfully orbits 2 Singapore satellites (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

<br>With this latest rocketing success, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has orbited 424 foreign satellites from 36 countries since 1999.

Speaking about the mission Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath said: "The PSLV rocket has placed the satellites at the intended orbit. The PSLV has demonstrated its higher reliability."

Adding further Somanath said the ISRO team has done several new things to bring down the rocket’s cost as the industry is gearing up manufacture.

He said the rocket’s upper stage on which seven non-separable payloads are fixed will be orbiting for a month and do the experiments.

"For the first time, a deployable solar panel has been fixed on the upper stage," Somanath added.

The PSLV Core Alone variant rocket carrying the 741 kg synthetic aperture radar satellite TeLEOS-2 as the primary passenger and the 16 kg Lumilite-4, a technology demonstration nano satellite as the co-passenger blasted off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here at 2.20 p.m.

The rocketing on Saturday was made possible by NewSpace India Ltd-the commercial arm of India’s Department of Space — by contracting with the two parties.

These two satellites apart, there are seven non-separable experimental payloads which are part of the rocket’s final stage (PS4). They belong to ISRO, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space, and Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

The ISRO uses the final stage (PS4) of the PSLV rocket as an orbital platform for in-orbit experiments and has named it as PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM).

The four stage expendable, 44.4 m tall PSLV-C55 rocket weighing 228 ton slowly rose-up towards the skies from the first launchpad here with thick orange flame at its tail.

The rocket gained speed as it went up while emitting a rolling thunder sound.

The PSLV rocket is powered by solid (first and third stages) and liquid (second and fourth stages) fuels alternatively.

The PSLV in normal configuration is a four stage/engine expendable rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

The rocket that flew on Saturday was the 57th flight of PSLV and 16th mission of the Core Alone variant, without any strap-on motors.

According to ISRO, The TeLEOS-2 satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore.

The TeLEOS-2 carries a synthetic aperture radar payload. TeLEOS-2 will be able to provide all-weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1m full-polarimetric resolution, ISRO said.

The Lumelite-4 satellite is co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research (I2R) of A*STAR and Satellite Technology and Research Centre (STAR) of the National University of Singapore.

The Indian space agency said Lumilite-4 is an advanced 12U satellite developed for the technological demonstration of the High-Performance Space-borne VHF Data Exchange System (VDES).

Using the VDES communication payload developed by I2R and STAR’s scalable satellite bus platform, it aims to augment Singapore’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

Just over 19 minutes into its flight, the PSLV-C55 first orbited TeLEOS-2 and followed it by Lumilite-4 – both into an Eastward low inclination orbit.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

–IANS<br>vj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
India's PSLV rocket lifts off with 2 Singapore satellites
Next article
IPL 2023: Fleming confirms Stokes on sidelines for another week due to latest injury setback
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Barca president denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees

Sports

IPL 2023: Took purple cap on Bhuvi's behalf; realised I wanted it too, recalls Siraj

Sports

Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Sports

Sudirman Cup 2023: Prannoy, Sindhu to lead Indian team; Lakshya Sen in reserves

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Pankaj Advan rolls past Gilchrist; Gujarat's Shah, Haria join Rob Hall in semis (Ld)

Technology

Tim Cook inaugurates retail store in Delhi's Saket amid huge crowd

Box Office

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid smell loss linked to changes in brain: Study

News

'Brilliant improviser, fully committed': Richard Madden can't stop praising PC

Technology

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

News

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs visit Chopra house to offer their respects to Pamela Chopra

Sports

From selling fish to becoming masseur of I-League champs, Ganesh Dalui has come a long way

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

News

On Akshaya Tritiya team Adipurush launches the powerful poster of Raghav starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas and on public demand drops divine 60 second lyrical...

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC makes face masks mandatory inside court premises

Sports

Mumbai Police nab 5 bookies from Wankhede Stadium

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US