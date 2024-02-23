HomeWorldTechnology

India to power Apple's growth over the next decade: Industry analysts

There has been a strong impetus for high-tech electronic manufacturing in India and the country will power tech giant Apple’s growth over the next decade

By Agency News Desk
apple
Apple_pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) There has been a strong impetus for high-tech electronic manufacturing in India and the country will power tech giant Apple’s growth over the next decade, industry analysts said on Friday.

Apple’s revenue in India rose nearly 42 per cent (on-year) last year to $8.7 billion, according to foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley.

The iPhone shipments grew about 39 per cent to 9.2 million units last year.

Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group at market intelligence firm CMR, told IANS that the country is adding more upstream capabilities to the electronics ecosystem.

“Apple has been a prime beneficiary of this conducive policy environment. At Cybermedia research, our market estimates point to Apple recording a significant 40 per cent year on year growth in iPhone shipments in 2023,” he said.

Ram said that India will power Apple’s growth over the next decade, “just like China did in the last”.

Riding on the premiumisation trend in India, iPhones grew 28 per cent from 4 per cent market share in 2022 to more than 6 per cent in 2023, according to latest industry data.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, iPhone shipments saw seven per cent growth in India, according to the latest CMR data.

As India doubles down on local manufacturing, Apple assembled iPhones worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in India in 2023. Apple’s manufacturing in the country is part of the goals set under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

–IANS/na/vd

Previous article
Centre working proactively to transform health sector: JP Nadda
Next article
Madhubala's mesmerising performances masked lifetime of pain and suffering
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US