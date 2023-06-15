scorecardresearch
Indian firms spent avg of Rs 370 cr on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Senior cloud decision-makers at Indian enterprises adopting public cloud reported spending an average of Rs 370 crore on public cloud in the last 12 months, a new report said on Thursday.

According to Forrester’s ‘The State Of Cloud In India, 2023’ report, about 73 per cent of Indian enterprise cloud decision-makers use at least two cloud deployment models, and 85 per cent use two or more vendors when using public cloud.

As cloud-native environments scale, enterprises are looking to base their cloud strategies on cloud-native technologies rather than viewing them as separate plans. They want to achieve cloud efficiencies, greater scale, and unique innovation, the report said.

About 75 per cent of Indian enterprise cloud decision-makers said their company is using containers on bare metal infrastructure on-premises or in the public cloud, while 78 per cent use a container service in the public cloud.

Moreover, the report stated that several key Indian cloud developments are likely to impact cloud adoption, such as the government’s plan to enhance data laws, new policies to facilitate cloud adoption, expansion of India’s cloud data centre footprint, and the early development of industry clouds.

Indian enterprise cloud decision-makers whose firms are moving to a cloud computing infrastructure said that, on average, they have migrated 40 per cent of their total application portfolio to the cloud and plan to have migrated 57 per cent there by 2024.

