scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian firms to generate 49% of revenue from digital infra by 2027: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Indian organisations are expected to generate as much as 49 per cent of the revenue from digitally connected products, services, and customer experiences by 2027, a report showed on Wednesday.

India is leading the Asia-Pacific region, with 97 per cent of businesses using or planning to use edge computing in business operations, according to the ‘CIO Technology Playbook 2023’ by global technology company Lenovo and chip-maker AMD.

“With the rise of digital capabilities, businesses are leaning towards data-driven innovation to drive effective business decisions. This means staying on top of rapid innovations in Cloud, Edge, AI/ML that must meet the existing infrastructure with as-a-service offerings. CIOs today have a bigger role to play,” said Amit Luthra, Managing Director, India, Lenovo ISG.

For CIOs in India, ‘high energy prices’ is the topmost concern in 2023, followed by ‘high inflation’ and ‘growing geopolitical tensions’ as other key challenge areas.

“We hope to inspire and inform Indian businesses as they navigate the rapidly changing and competitive landscape. This report underscores our commitment to leveraging data and innovation to create a better future for all,” Luthra added.

When it comes to business priorities, for 36 per cent of CIOs in Asia, driving revenue and profit growth is the top priority, followed by driving higher customer experience and satisfaction, and cost optimization and savings for 32 per cent respondents, respectively.

Around 85 per cent of Asia Pacific organisations agree that digital infrastructure is essential to achieve business goals.

To accelerate their digital transformation (DX) and modernize legacy IT infrastructure, CIOs called out improving cyber resiliency and automating digital infrastructure management as the top investment priorities for 2023.

“The ‘CIO Technology Playbook 2023’ will act as a comprehensive guide to address key issues such as maximizing existing investments, addressing security and compliance concerns, and ensuring scalability and reliability of the digital infrastructure,” said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, AMD India.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
Apple Watch band may change colour based on your outfit in future
Next article
YouTube Music now let users create customise radio stations
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US