scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 14 (IANS) An Indian-origin scientist in the UK is spearheading research to make plant-based meat more juicy without adding fat. 

One of the biggest obstacles to the uptake of plant-based alternatives to meat is their very dry and astringent feel when they are eaten.

Scientists, led by Professor Anwesha Sarkar at the University of Leeds, are revolutionising the sensation of plant proteins, transforming them from a substance that can be experienced as gloopy and dry to one that is juicy and fat like.

The only substance they are adding to the plant proteins is water.

To bring about this change, the team created plant protein microgels, through a process called microgeletion.

Plant proteins — which start off as dry with a rough texture — are placed in water and subjected to heating.

This alters the structure of the protein molecules which come together to form an interconnected network or gel which traps water around the plant proteins.

The gel is then homogenised, which breaks the protein network into a microgel made up of tiny particles that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Under pressure, as they would be when they are being eaten, the microgels ooze water, creating a lubricity akin to that of single cream.

“What we have done is converted the dry plant protein into a hydrated one, using the plant protein to form a spider-like web that holds the water around the plant protein,” said Professor Sarkar.

This gives the much-needed hydration and juicy feel in the mouth.

“Plant-based protein microgels can be created without having to use any added chemicals or agents using a technique that is widely available and currently used in the food industry. The key ingredient is water,” she said.

The research team, who published their findings in the scientific journal Nature Communications, said the dryness of plant proteins has been a “key bottleneck for consumer acceptability”.

With the breakthrough, the research team hope consumer interest in plant-based proteins will be revitalised, encouraging people to reduce their reliance on animal products for protein intake, a necessary step if global climate change targets are to be met.

More than half of the 18 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents produced each year from food production comes from rearing and processing animal products.

The researchers said the protein microgels “offer a unique platform to design the next generation of healthy, palatable and sustainable foods”.

Given the lubricity of the microgels, akin to that of a single cream, means they could be adapted for other uses in the food processing industry, such as replacing fat that has been removed from a foodstuff to develop healthier options, the researchers noted.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play
Next article
Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here
This May Also Interest You
News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

News

Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

Technology

CoinDesk to slash workforce ahead of potential sale: Report

News

'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

Health & Lifestyle

Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

Sports

Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj picked for South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia

Technology

Asus ROG Ally excels in gaming as well as in providing OTT entertainment: Arnold Su 

Sports

Indian junior men's, women's hockey teams depart for 4-Nation Tournaments in Germany

Technology

Infosys veteran Richard Lobo joins Byju's to help firm boost HR functions

Sports

Two J&K players to represent India in World Taekwondo Olympic qualifiers in South Korea

News

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ – A master lyricist and filmmaker with a melodic vision

News

'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US