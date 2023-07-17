scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) A team of researchers has removed more than 3,000 malicious contents, including fake domains, fake apps, and more, hosted publicly over the internet and targeting organisations across various sectors in 2022-23 in India, a new report said on Monday.

According to the cyber-security company CloudSEK, the BFSI, retail, and telecom sectors were the most targeted by scammers during this period.

Phishing attacks and other cybercrimes continue to increase, posing significant risks to organisations and individuals.

According to recent statistics, there have been a 56 per cent annual increase in phishing websites and a surge in cybercrime fraud, which has affected 45 per cent of Indian businesses.

Moreover, the report mentioned that in 2023, various industries faced significant challenges when it came to combating online threats such as phishing, infringement, and impersonation accounts.

Among these industries, the most targeted were BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) with a staggering 1458 instances, following closely behind was the retail sector with 526 cases, indicating the vulnerability of online shopping platforms.

The entertainment industry also experienced a substantial number of attacks, reaching 444 incidents. Other targeted industries included manufacturing (75), telecom (53), transportation/logistics (63), real estate (45), pharmaceuticals (25), hospitality (17), services (12), IT/SaaS (Information Technology/Software as a Service) (8), aviation (7), and others (4), the report said.

The researchers have so far taken down over 7,000 malicious content from the internet and have contributed towards making the internet a safer place for all.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs
Next article
Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

Technology

Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram

News

Rachna Mistry on romancing with Iqbal: It was a big deal

News

Discover some unknown and deeply personal anecdotes from Nelson Mandela’s life

Technology

Musk's SpaceX controls 60% share of global launch biz as it eyes India

News

Manisha Arora of 'Doosri Maa' learnt to use words 'appropriately' when she was unskilled with emojis

Sports

ATP rankings: Alcaraz solidifies his position on top; Eubanks breaks into top 40

Technology

Diet Coke is still my fav drink: Musk amid aspartame row

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Nat Sciver-Brunt just didn't get the support she needed, says Lydia Greenway

Technology

A single Indian firm facing 2,146 cyber attacks a week on average: Report

Sports

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US