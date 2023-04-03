scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian startups with 'strong fundamentals' will survive: Vinod Khosla

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) With Indian startups facing trying times amidst funding crunch and mass firings, ace Indian-origin venture capitalist Vinod Khosla says the ones with “strong fundamentals” will continue to be funded, though at lower valuations, a media report said.

“The wheat will get separated from the chaff,” Khosla told the BBC, adding that “not-so-good Indian start-ups” will go kaput this year, resulting in fewer but larger start-ups.

The Silicon Valley veteran said since these companies wouldn’t have to compete with smaller firms, they could end up using their capital more wisely.

Khosla’s comments come after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) — a bolt from the blue for Indian startups that had deposits worth about $1 billion with the embattled institution.

Khosla and ChatGPT developer OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman recently offered personal capital to help startups after SVB’s collapse.

“We are talking to 100+ portfolio companies assessing their critical needs and plan to bridge where we are a lead or major investor at our cost of borrowing only or under special circumstances where a company’s other investors can’t respond,” Khosla had said in a tweet last month.

Clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years, India is home to world’s biggest startup markets with many foreign investors making bold bets on digital and other tech businesses.

Khosla, who co-founded technology giant Sun Microsystems in 1982, sees India getting the same opportunity as the US, where technology drove a large part of GDP growth, and defined the country’s global competitiveness.

“There is long-term opportunity in India as a major developing country with lots of GDP growth to be captured by start-ups,” Khosla told the BBC, adding that supportive government policies will help these firms reap benefits.

Pointing at India’s unique digital infrastructure that aids cashless transactions, Khosla said: “India Stack, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and others are good infrastructure for the start-up ecosystem to develop on.”

–IANS

mi/ksk/

Previous article
Covid cases continue to surge in UP
Next article
Microsoft to launch cheaper Xbox expandable storage cards: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft to launch cheaper Xbox expandable storage cards: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases continue to surge in UP

News

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh picks up 'Indian Idol 13' trophy and Rs 25 lakh cheque

Sports

IPL 2023: We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on bowlers, says Kohli after RCB's win

Sports

IPL 2023: We didn't bat well enough, it was a good pitch, admits Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis power RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

Sports

Paddon wins APRC qualifier in Dunedin

Sports

Leicester City sack coach Rodgers after dropping into bottom three

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis lead RCB to comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that', says Samson on RR's record powerplay score

Sports

MS Dhoni reveals 'emotionally high' moment from India's historic 2011 World Cup final win

Sports

'Played the game with grace, flair and … passion': BCCI mourns demise of Salim Durani

Sports

Odisha to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

News

Celebrities refuse to pay Elon Musk $8 for Twitter Blue

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's magnificent 84 not out steers Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 power Rajasthan Royals to massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ld)

Sports

Rajasthan United, NEROCA upbeat ahead of Super Cup qualifying playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 lead Rajasthan Royals to 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US