scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) A deficiency of taurine — a nutrient produced in the body and found in many foods — is a driver of ageing in mammals, according to a study led by Indian researchers, suggesting that the nutrient could be an elixir of life.

The study, published in the journal Science, also found that taurine supplements can slow down the ageing process in worms, mice, and monkeys.

Large experiment with mice showed that taurine increased average lifespan by 12 per cent in female mice and 10 per cent in males. For the mice, that meant three to four extra months, equivalent to about seven or eight human years.

“For the last 25 years, scientists have been trying to find factors that not only let us live longer, but also increase healthspan, the time we remain healthy in our old age,” said lead researcher Vijay Yadav, from Metabolic Research Laboratories at National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi.

“This study suggests that taurine could be an elixir of life within us that helps us live longer and healthier lives,” added Yadav, who is also Assistant Professor of genetics & development at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

While clinical trials are needed to confirm benefits of taurine in humans, the researchers said two experiments suggest taurine has potential.

In the first, Yadav and his team looked at the relationship between taurine levels and approximately 50 health parameters in 12,000 European adults aged 60 and over.

Overall, people with higher taurine levels were healthier, with fewer cases of Type-2 diabetes, lower obesity levels, reduced hypertension, and lower levels of inflammation.

“These are associations, which do not establish causation,” Yadav said, “but the results are consistent with the possibility that taurine deficiency contributes to human ageing.”

The second study showed taurine levels increases with exercise in athletes (sprinters, endurance runners, and natural bodybuilders).

“No matter the individual, all had increased taurine levels after exercise, which suggests that some of the health benefits of exercise may come from an increase in taurine,” Yadav said.

“Taurine is naturally produced in our bodies, it can be obtained naturally in the diet, it has no known toxic effects (although it’s rarely used in concentrations), and it can be boosted by exercise.

“Taurine abundance goes down with age, so restoring taurine to a youthful level in old age may be a promising anti-ageing strategy,” Yadav said.

–IANS

rvt/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires
Next article
Jennifer Lawrence is 'totally' open to playing her 'Hunger Games' role again
This May Also Interest You
Sports

David Warner: I wasn’t challenged enough on my front-foot defence

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

Technology

Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

Health & Lifestyle

From road to rage, the musical journey of a Kashmiri singer

Sports

From voluntary disclosure to strict action, BAI announces steps to stop age Fudging

Technology

Human error still plays major role in breaches across industries: Report

Sports

India U-17s have all the tools to create history, says former junior midfielder Ricky Shabong

Sports

WTC Final: Don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win the ICC trophy, says Rahul Dravid

Technology

India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

News

Salman Khan to host 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2, to premiere on June 17

Sports

'History is always hovering over me', says Djokovic as he nears his 23rd Grand Slam title

News

Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival

Health & Lifestyle

IITR develops haemoglobin self test kit that gives result in 30 seconds

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US