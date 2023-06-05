scorecardresearch
India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The monthly 5G smartphone sales share has crossed the 50 per cent mark in India for the first time in April this year, a new report said on Monday.

According to Counterpoint Research, 5G services are still patchy across most of India after launching in October 2022.

“There’s still a long way to go, especially in terms of network coverage. But this is a milestone for sure,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director.

Moreover, the report said that while Samsung assisted in crossing the 5G market across the line in the country, OnePlus was the true winner.

“Samsung helped 5G get across the line, but OnePlus was the real winner. Huge month for them as they punched above their weight, capturing a third of all 5G sales,” said senior research analyst Shilpi Jain.

Meanwhile, global smartwatch shipments contracted 1.5 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of this year, and the 121 per cent growth in India’s shipments managed to restrict the decline.

In terms of the regional markets, India surpassed North America, reclaiming its position as the top region with a 27 per cent share of global smartwatch shipments.

–IANS

shs/prw

