scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft orbit raised for second time

By Agency News Desk
India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft orbit raised for second time
India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft orbit raised for second time

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian space agency in the wee hours of Tuesday said it had successfully manoeuvred its space based solar observatory Aditya-L1 to a new orbit. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the second earth bound manoeuvre was performed at 2.45 a.m. on Tuesday from its tracking centre in Bengaluru.

The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40,225 km.

ISRO said its ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation.

The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 hrs, IST, ISRO said.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was put into low earth orbit (LEO) on Saturday.

The first earth-bound manoeuvre was performed on Sept 3, 2023 and Aditya-L1 was taken to a new orbit of 245km x 22,459 km.

–IANS

vj/shb

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Teachers Day: From his mom to Rahul Dravid, 5 teacher's who impacted Vikrant Massey
Next article
1 in 3 men worldwide are infected with genital HPV: Lancet
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US