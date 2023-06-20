scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) India’s business-to-business ecommerce market (eB2B) market is projected to reach $90-$100 billion by 2030, growing at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40-45 per cent from $5-6 billion in 2022, a report showed on Tuesday.

Platforms catering to retailers constitute 70-80 per cent of the eB2B market, while the remaining 20-30 per cent is occupied by platforms catering to wholesalers, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

“Growth in this market will be led by deepening penetration among retailers across categories and geographies, and a higher wallet share for eB2B platforms,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, partner at Redseer.

“Retailers will get habituated and reap the benefits offered by these platforms, such as cheaper procurement, faster deliveries, higher fill rates, and consistency in product quality,” he added.

Currently, the Indian retail market worth $950 billion is highly unorganised and dominated by general trade.

While general trade drives 83 per cent of the overall market, its share is greater than 90 per cent in the groceries space.

The report mentioned that there are limited multi-category platforms with pan-India operations across categories such as grocery (staples and FMCG), electronics and accessories, general merchandise, fashion, and others.

The rest of the eB2B platforms operate in fewer categories or verticals across regional and national levels.

“Over the last few months, many of these vertical platforms have been struggling, and across categories have shown limited growth/ been flat or declined due to challenging unit economics and prevailing macro-economic conditions, while multi-category platforms like Udaan have gained market share to reach 55-60 per cent of the retailer-led eB2B market,” explained Gutgutia.

The findings showed that the multi-category approach helps optimise go-to-market (GTM) and credit costs.

“Vertical platforms focused only on grocery or discretionary categories have a tough time managing GTM costs because of their low retailer density, which results in lower throughput per feet-on-street (FoS) and because of low demand predictability,” the report noted.

Multi-category eB2B platforms are best positioned to strike the right gross margin to cost structure balance by cross leveraging assets and capabilities across categories, it added.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
Next article
Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain
This May Also Interest You
Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Health & Lifestyle

IMA national president calls for protection of health workers

Sports

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

Sports

Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

Health & Lifestyle

Make yoga part of your life, says Punjab CM Mann

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

News

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

Health & Lifestyle

Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US