scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The sterilisation equipment market in India is expected to reach $170 million in 2033, according to a report on Monday.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s sterilisation market witnessed a remarkable transformation, where sterilisation devices emerged as unwavering defenders of healthcare, safeguarding countless lives.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company showed that the demand for sterilisation methods continues to increase owing to the growing awareness of disinfection and sterilisation among healthcare personnel and the general population.

It further revealed that autoclaves are the major revenue contributors within the physical sterilisers market, accounting for around 35 per cent of the total sterilisation equipment market in 2023 in India, owing to their effectiveness and reliability.

“The increasing emphasis on the exploration and adoption of advanced sterilisation methods is gaining momentum, reshaping the sterilisation processes across the diverse industries, particularly in healthcare. These advancements are making it possible to sterilise a wider range of items, including delicate medical devices and heat-sensitive materials,” said Jyoti Sharma, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

As the demand for advanced sterilisation technologies continues to grow, it is likely to expect more innovations in this space in future.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed India’s approach to infection control. Medical practitioners are now prioritising safety measures more than ever before. The continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure, mounting requirements for medical devices, and rising emphasis on hygiene have rendered India an attractive destination for companies planning to invest in the sterilisation equipment market,” Sharma said.

–IANS

rvt/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas
Next article
Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day
This May Also Interest You
News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

News

Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store

News

Jason Momoa warns against visiting Maui amid wildfire

Technology

Nord CE 3: Well-designed 5G phone with impressive performance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US