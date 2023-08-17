scorecardresearch
India's traditional PC market declines 15.3% in June quarter, HP leads

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The traditional PC market (desktops, notebooks and workstations) in India continued to struggle as it shipped 3.2 million units in the June quarter, declining 15.3 per cent (year-over-year), a new report showed on Thursday.

In the April-June period, all the product categories declined YoY. While the notebook category declined by 18.5 per cent, the desktop category, which had been on a growth trajectory until last quarter, also declined by 7 per cent, according to the IDC.

Both the consumer and commercial segments were in the red, declining by 17 per cent and 13.8 per cent YoY, respectively.

HP led the market with a share of 31.1 per cent and a strong showing in both the consumer and commercial segments.

Lenovo stood second with a share of 16.2 per cent but declined by 30.2 per cent YoY. Dell Technologies was third with a share of 15.3 per cent.

Despite a YoY double-digit decline, the India consumer PC segment clocked a strong double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth.

“PC vendors successfully ran college campaigns and got good traction. The improved performance of their e-tail channels has also provided much needed respite to the consumer segment,” said Bharath Shenoy, senior market analyst, IDC India.

The education and government segments continued to drive the PC market while the enterprise segment continued to struggle.

However, there was some optimism as the premium notebook category witnessed a strong 39 per cent QoQ growth. The online channel declined by 15.8 per cent YoY but has started picking up and is expected to do well in next quarter, according to the report.

Acer Group stood fourth with a share of 11.4 per cent in the June quarter. ASUS held fifth position with a share of 7.2 per cent, the report mentioned.

