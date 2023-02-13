scorecardresearch
Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has announced the inauguration of a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara district of Karnataka in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, the official release on Monday stated.

Through this collaboration, the erstwhile Government Maternity Hospital in Kanakapura Taluk has been rebuilt and the new hospital has facilities, including oxygen and medical gas pipelines, a sophisticated fire protection alarm system, meticulously designed electrical and plumbing work, an HVAC system and underground water reservoir.

This initiative aims to provide quality maternity and childcare to help the underprivileged, advancing the Foundation’s commitment towards rural development, and to provide better health infrastructure for the benefit of the society.

Previously, Infosys Foundation launched the Shree Sharadadevi Mobile Eye Hospital, a first-of-its-kind fully equipped mobile eye hospital to serve people residing in remote villages in Karnataka.

“We acknowledge the support of Infosys Foundation in developing the overall healthcare infrastructure of Karnataka. This initiative will not only address the medical needs of new mothers and their children but will also provide continued support in ensuring that they have access to affordable, quality healthcare”, said Dr. K. Sudhakar, Health Minister, Government of Karnataka.

“Infosys Foundation’s efforts towards rural development and healthcare infrastructure for the people of Karnataka is unparalleled. This new Maternity and Child Care Hospital for the people in Kanakapura, especially for underprivileged women, is a testament to the generosity of the organization. This hospital will be able to provide accessible and quality healthcare to lakhs of people in need,” said D.K. Shivakumar, MLA, Kanakapura Constituency.

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “Given the maternal health indicators in our country, Infosys Foundation has been working for years towards supporting the needs of the community and the state.”

–IANS

mka/dpb

