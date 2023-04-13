scorecardresearch
Infosys posts Rs 24,108 crore net, recommends dividend of Rs 17.50

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Software major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said it had closed FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 24,108 crore.

The company said it had earned a revenue of Rs 146,767 crore for FY23 against Rs 121,641 crore in the previous year and a net profit of Rs 24,108 crore against Rs 22,146 crore in the previous year.

The company closed the fourth quarter of FY23 with a revenue of Rs 37,441 crore (previous year Rs.32,276 crore) and a net profit of Rs 6,134 crore (Rs 5,695 crore).

According to Infosys, as on March 31, 2023 it had a headcount of 343,234 employees (software 324,816) up from 314,015 employees (software 297,859).

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.17.50 per equity share for the year ended March 31.

–IANS

vj/vd

