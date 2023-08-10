Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU

Lucknow, Aug 10 (IANS) Software giant Infosys will set up Uttar Pradesh’s first Makers Lab at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).

The lab will have Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics and 3D Printers, offering students an avenue to engage with these cutting-edge fields.

Through this lab, the students of the state — including those at the university — will get a chance to connect with modern technology and Science.

“Students will be able to give shape to their projects in this lab and will not have to pay any fee for this. About 19,000 online courses will be at their disposal,” said AKTU pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Manish Gour.

He said the aim to establish the lab is to connect the state students with modern technology and Science.

A three-member team of experts from Infosys reached the university earlier this week to set up the lab on the campus.

They identified the space for the lab and held a meeting with the officials. There is a possibility that the lab will be set up by December 2023.

“Infosys does such social work under its CSR fund. The company has planned to set up this lab by entering into an MoU with Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation of UP government to provide better opportunities to the students of the state. The company will take over the responsibility from establishment to operation of the lab. Experts will be appointed in the lab by the company itself who will guide the students,” said an AKTU official.

The lab’s benefits will extend to students ranging from 6th graders to postgraduates, encompassing online courses spanning technical, non-technical, business communication, and scientific subjects – totalling approximately 19,000 courses.

Apart from this, a Lab on Wheel will also be started by the company to make children aware of technology and Science in far-flung villages.

–IANS

amita/prw