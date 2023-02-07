scorecardresearch
InfoVision named leader in Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services for 2022

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) InfoVision, a leading global IT services and solutions company, on Tuesday announced that it has been recognised as a leader in four categories of the acclaimed Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services Ratings in the 2022 edition.

The recognition bolsters InfoVision’s commitment to steer technology-led disruptions while accelerating digital transformation for its customers worldwide.

InfoVision was positioned in the Leadership Zone in the following four segments in 2022 — ER&D Services US; Digital Engineering (SM); Telecommunication (SM) and Data & AI Engineering (SM).

“We are absolutely delighted with this recognition that comes from Zinnov. The stringent ‘360-degree’ evaluation process makes the accomplishment all the more valuable. InfoVision is committed to accelerate digitalisation with quality, agility, and integrity for its customers,” said Sean Yalamanchi, President, InfoVision.

“We are able to deliver on our commitment to customer-centricity through our offshore, near shore, and onshore setups as they facilitate hiring of top-class, diverse tech talent,” Yalamanchi added.

InfoVision has developed specialised capabilities to drive innovation, rethink workflows, and transform experiences to help businesses stay ahead in a rapidly competitive landscape.

Its expertise in emergent technologies as well as leading technologies such as Blockchain, AI/ML, AR/VR, and Metaverse positions the Solutions Provider as a partner of choice in supporting digital transformation for global customers.

“InfoVision’s razor-sharp focus on key industry verticals such as Telecom, Industrial, Telehealth, and Enterprise & Consumer Software in core areas of Cybersecurity, Cloud, Analytics, IoT, Blockchain, and 5G has helped it drive better customer outcomes,” said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner and Global Head, Zinnov.

“The firm’s prowess across platforms and IPs has helped it anchor its position as an established player in Zinnov’s 2022 Zones ratings, in the Small and Medium Service Providers segment,” he added.

Zinnov Zones’ ratings are perceived as the industry standard for benchmarking Service Providers across various capabilities.

Over 75+ top global Technology Service Providers were evaluated for the recognition this year. The ratings were based on an elaborate process that included self-assessment, detailed interviews, feedback from industry stakeholders and analyst evaluation.

–IANS

na/ksk/

