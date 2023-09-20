InMobi says will ensure ‘fair conclusion’ after intern alleges sexual harassment

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) After an intern at Softbank-backed mobile advertising giant InMobi alleged sexual harassment by a product manager of the team, the company said on Wednesday it takes the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace very seriously and will “ensure a fair conclusion” in this matter.

In a statement to IANS, InMobi which also owns lock-screen platform Glance, said that the “established procedure for responding to complaints about harassment in the workplace is comprehensive and extensive”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the intern alleged that the “product manager forced himself upon him and touched him inappropriately,” which he complained to the HR and management but “no substantial action has been taken”.

Sahil Mathur, CHRO, InMobi and Glance, said that the company has a well-established procedure in place to handle complaints of any capacity, including a longstanding Anti-Harassment Committee.

“As part of the process, we need to hear all parties involved in an unbiased manner. For this situation, we responded within 12 hours of receiving the complaint and initiated proceedings,” Mathur told IANS.

“We offered the complainant counselling support within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. In the last 12 days, the Committee has moved forward swiftly to conduct four investigative meetings with personnel involved,” he added.

Headquartered in Singapore, InMobi is a leading provider of marketing and monetisation technologies.

Its affiliated businesses — Glance, that offers a lock screen-based content discovery platform and video platform Roposo — help InMobi create new content and commerce experiences in a world of connected devices.

Glance Lock Screen is currently available on over 450 million smartphones worldwide.

According to Mathur, they will “run the process with empathy, urgency, diligence, and ensure we arrive at a fair conclusion in less than the legal timeline for these matters.”

