scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Insomnia may raise risk of stroke by 51%: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 27 (IANS) People who have insomnia symptoms such as trouble falling asleep, staying asleep and waking up too early, may be more likely to have a stroke, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, showed that the link between insomnia symptoms and stroke was stronger in people under age 50 with those who experienced five to eight symptoms having nearly four times the risk of stroke compared to people with no symptoms.

People with more than five symptoms of insomnia had a 51 per cent increased risk, while those with one had 16 per cent.

However, the researchers said that the study does not prove that insomnia symptoms cause stroke; it only shows an association.

“There are many therapies that can help people improve the quality of their sleep, so determining which sleep problems lead to an increased risk of stroke may allow for earlier treatments or behavioural therapies for people who are having trouble sleeping and possibly reducing their risk of stroke later in life,” said Wendemi Sawadogo, of Virginia Commonwealth University in the US.

The study involved 31,126 people with an average age of 61, who were followed for an average of nine years.

Participants had no history of stroke at the beginning of the study. In the nine years of follow-up there were 2,101 cases of stroke.

Of the 458 people under age 50 with five to eight symptoms, 27 had a stroke. People aged 50 or older with the same number of symptoms had a 38 per cent increased risk of stroke compared to people with no symptoms.

Of the 654 people 50 and over with five to eight symptoms, 33 had a stroke.

“The list of stroke risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes can grow as people age, making insomnia symptoms one of many possible factors. This striking difference suggests that managing insomnia symptoms at a younger age may be an effective strategy for stroke prevention. Future research should explore the reduction of stroke risk through management of sleeping problems,” Sawadogo said.

This association increased further for people with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and depression.

A limitation of the study was that people reported their own symptoms of insomnia, so the information may not have been accurate.

–IANS

rvt/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘No Hard Feelings’ actor Laura Benanti says Jennifer Lawrence in ‘not a princess’
Next article
Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations
This May Also Interest You
News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations

News

‘No Hard Feelings’ actor Laura Benanti says Jennifer Lawrence in ‘not a princess’

News

Lindsay Lohan to welcome baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

Technology

Robinhood lays off another 7% of full-time employees

News

Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

Sports

‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill

News

Whoopi Goldberg brings laughter after cursing live on ‘The View’

Technology

Go premium with realme narzo 60 Series 5G: Redefining smartphone expectations for Indian Youth

Technology

YouTube now working on online game offering: Report

Sports

SPEFL-SC launches self-defence program for women in Jammu and Kashmir

Technology

Telegram gets Stories feature, arriving in early July

Sports

China thrash Lebanon in Women's Basketball Asia Cup opener

Sports

2028 Presidents Cup to be contested at Kingston Heath Golf Club

Sports

Triumphant Dutch women secure FIH Hockey Pro League spoils, German men march on

Technology

Meta launches new VR subscription service for $7.99 per month

Technology

Nothing introduces new Glyph Composer

News

Waluscha De Sousa never expected ‘Crackdown 2’ character to get so much love from audience

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings fail to stop Ganges Grandmasters' charge

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US