scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Insta introduces new features to its creator marketplace

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 12 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it is extending access to elements of the creator marketplace via API (Application Programming Interface), making it easier for brands to discover and continue working with creators on the third-party creator marketing platform they already use.

The company is also expanding creator marketplace access to brand agencies.

“Today, we’re announcing new ways to discover and reach Instagram creators by expanding access to brand agencies and testing integrations with top creator marketing platforms,” Instagram said in a blogpost.

Instagram launched its creator marketplace last year as a new destination for brands and creators to connect and form branded content partnerships.

The first API features ‘Prioritised DMs’, which will allow brands to easily reach creators in a priority inbox on the creator marketplace — without ever leaving their preferred creator marketing platform.

The second API features ‘Project Briefs’, which will allow brands to publish structured project briefs to the creator marketplace straight from a third party.

The company is testing these APIs with a small cohort of leading creator marketing partners, including Aspire, Captiv8 and CreatorIQ.

Moreover, Instagram is also testing dedicated access to the creator marketplace for brand agencies to let them manage creator discovery and collaborations on behalf of their brand clients.

The company is testing this access with a small cohort of partners, including Influential, WPromote, Rickhouse Media, Power Digital, Dentsu, OMG and Brkfst.

With this expansion, brand agencies will be able to find the best talent for their brand clients, track creator conversations with a dedicated folder, and work with creators effectively and see progress.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Previous article
Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies: I'd forget which character I was playing
Next article
Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Technology

Samsung cuts memory chip output, Q1 profit to drop 96% on weak demand

Fashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

Sports

USA, UAE qualify for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies

Sports

IPL 2023: Shardul, Gurbaz, Rinku propel KKR to 204/7 against RCB

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant women suffer uneasiness due to wrong diagnosis in Bihar

Sports

Wrestler Anuj Kumar selected for coaching camp, Centre tells Delhi HC

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Health & Lifestyle

K'taka health dept worried about poll rallies becoming super spreader events

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

Sports

Odisha partners with AMNS to set up high performance centre, academies in gymnastics

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US