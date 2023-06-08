scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Instagram algorithms promoting pedophiles, Musk says 'extremely concerning'

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 8 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram’s recommendation algorithms are allegedly promoting networks of pedophiles who commission and sell child sexual abuse content on the popular image sharing platform, the media reported.

In a tweet, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the findings are “extremely concerning”.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the platform “helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content”.

This was revealed during a joint investigation by The WSJ and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“The Meta unit’s systems for fostering communities have guided users to child-sex content” while the social networking platform has claimed it is “improving internal controls”.

Accounts found by the researchers are advertised using blatant and explicit hashtags like #pedowhore, #preteensex, and #pedobait.

When researchers set up a test account and viewed content shared by these networks, they were immediately recommended more accounts to follow.

“Following just a handful of these recommendations was enough to flood a test account with content that sexualizes children,” the report claimed.

Meta told the Journal that it had failed to act on these reports and that “it was reviewing its internal processes”.

Alex Stamos, head of Stanford’s Internet Observatory and former chief security officer for Meta, was quoted as saying that a team of three academics with limited access could find such a huge network should set off alarms at Meta.

“I hope the company reinvests in human investigators,” Stamos was quoted as saying.

The Stanford investigators found “128 accounts offering to sell child-sex-abuse material on Twitter, less than a third the number they found on Instagram”.

David Thiel, chief technologist at the Stanford Internet Observatory, was quoted as saying that one has to “put guardrails in place for something that growth-intensive to still be nominally safe, and Instagram hasn’t”.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UK to host first global summit on AI
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UK to host first global summit on AI

Sports

French Open: Zverev passes Etcheverry test to reach semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Carlsen, Liren, Anand draw franchise's attention in draft

Sports

Anurag Thakur to review India's preparedness for Asian Games during MOC meeting

Sports

WTC Final, Day 1: Head's 146 not out, Smith's unbeaten 95 flatten India on a dominating day for Australia (ld)

Sports

Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as an advisor

Sports

WTC Final, Day 1: Head's 146 not out, Smith's unbeaten 95 put Australia in driver's seat against India

Sports

IOC Executive Board recommends withdrawal of International Boxing Association's recognition

Sports

Jr shooting World Cup: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Health & Lifestyle

JKAACL organises 'Meet the Author' event with poet Pritpal Betab

Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots unveil their jersey for inaugural season

Technology

Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699

Sports

French Open: Defending champ Swiatek ousts Gauff to book semifinal spot

Technology

1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again

News

What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

News

Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Health & Lifestyle

Raj gir's documentary 'When Climate Change Turns Violent' wins WHO award

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US