scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Instagram bio can now include up to five links

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 19 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram has announced a new feature, which will allow users to add up to five links to their profile bios.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced the new feature in a post on his Instagram channel, saying, “the feature has been a top request among creators”, reports The Verge.

With the new feature, users can now add links by editing their profile in the mobile app, where they can give them titles and reorder how they’ll appear.

However, if a user adds more than one link to their profile, visitors will need to click through a message that says “(Your first link) and 1 other” to view the complete list of links, according to the report.

This means that if a user has more than one link to display on their Instagram profile or already utilises a ‘Link in bio’ service like Linktree, folks will have to click an extra time to see their links.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced new features on its short-video making app to empower creators.

The social network has added a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, two new metrics to Reels insights and brought gifts on Reels to more countries.

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report
Next article
How life came full-circle for Vardhan Puri by working with Vivek Agnihotri
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's latest Chrome update boosts speed on Mac, Android

Sports

Indian men's boxing contingent left for Tashkent; to participate in multi-nation training camp ahead of Worlds

Sports

Lazio crush Spezia in Serie A

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree', Shane Watson came in defence of struggling Shaw

Sports

IPL 2023: Wanted to win against these guys…they beat us three times last year, says Hetmyer after his blitz

News

Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'

Technology

Twitter will label 'hateful' tweets, make them less discoverable

News

Micckie Dudaaney: 'I never intended to play negative roles '

News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Karan Johar saying he isn’t ‘interested in working with her’

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

News

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Technology

SpaceX Starship debut launch attempt: Elon Musk lowers expectations

Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

News

With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory

News

Sankalp Reddy on 'IB 71': Was drawn to explore the world of undercover operations

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid smell loss linked to changes in brain: Study

Technology

Nord series gears up to provide flagship-level features at affordable prices

Technology

Amid layoffs, tech firms continue to exploit H-1B visa programme: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US