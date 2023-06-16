scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Instagram broadcast channels now rolling out globally

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 16 (IANS) Meta has announced that it is rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new ‘Collaborators’ feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.

“Whether it’s an expert interview or a casual hangout, fans can now follow conversations between their favourite creators and their special guests. This is now available globally,” the company said in a statement.

The company is also testing additional features including the ability for creators to use question prompts to gather feedback and responses from followers and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox so users can easily access their joined channels and discover new ones.

These features are currently in early testing and are not yet available in India.

“Lastly, we’re exploring new controls to help creators manage and promote their broadcast channels, like setting an expiration date and time on their channel, adding a moderator to help manage members, messages and content and sharing a link or even a preview to Stories to encourage followers to join,” it added.

To help creators deepen their connections with their followers, the company first introduced the broadcast channels on Instagram in February.

Broadcast channels are a public one-to-many messaging tool that allows creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

Creators can use voice notes, text, video and photo, to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback.

However, only creators can send messages in the broadcast channels and followers can react to content and vote in polls.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff: 'The Brave and the Bold'
Next article
FIFA reiterates its stand against racism in football
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: Indian cricket lovers left devasted and fuming (IANS column)

Sports

FIFA reiterates its stand against racism in football

News

DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff: 'The Brave and the Bold'

Technology

Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps: CEO

News

Karan-Drisha Mehndi rings in wedding festivites at Deol household

News

UAE blocks release of 'Across the Spider-Verse' over 'Protect Trans Lives' poster

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Gasquet stuns Tsitsipas for 600th career win

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Delhi Panzers in tactically gruelling match

Sports

Delhi Police likely to take back cases against wrestlers

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw; to lock horns again in final

Sports

Premier Handball League: Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh beat Garvit Gujarat for first win of the season

Technology

US federal govt agencies targeted in major global cyberattack

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education

Sports

Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in Beijing

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Mandeep Singh named North Zone captain, Priyank Panchal to lead West Zone

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu register wins on Day 4

Sports

Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Sports

'Forensic reports not included in initial charge sheet in wrestlers' complaint case'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US