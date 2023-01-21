scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year: Head

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 21 (IANS) The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, thinks that traditional photo posts suffered last year because of the platform’s lopsided emphasis on videos and reels.

While answering a question from his weekly Q&A about photographers ‘losing faith’ in Instagram as a platform for showcasing their work, Mosseri mentioned, “I think we were overfocused on video in 2022 and pushed ranking too far and basically showed too many videos and not enough photos,” reports The Verge.

According to Mosseri, the company has since been working behind the scenes to restore a more equitable balance, and internal analytics indicate that it is effective.

“Things like how often someone likes photos versus videos and how often someone comments on photos versus videos are roughly equal, which is a good sign that things are balanced,” Mosseri mentioned.

“To the degree that there is more video on Instagram over time, it’s going to be because that’s what’s driving overall engagement more. But photos are always going to be an important part of what we do,” he added.

During the Q&A, Mosseri also addressed spam on the platform, which is still a constant concern, the report said.

“We definitely have spam and bots on Instagram. We’re doing our best to reduce it. I’m particularly worried about comments right now; it’s something that we’re actually actively looking into and hope to improve over the course of the year,” he said.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Previous article
Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae
This May Also Interest You
News

Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae

News

Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

Technology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

Technology

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'LSD 2'

News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

Sports

Australian Open: Bencic beats Giorgi to reach fourth round, continue unbeaten January run

Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flaunt their stylish looks at Anant Ambani’s engagement party

Technology

AirTag helps rescue dog lost in California floods

Technology

India International Science fest begins in Bhopal

News

‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika Padukone a bonafide action star

News

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Technology

Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce

News

Jason Momoa on DC meeting James Gunn: 'I'll always be Aquaman'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US