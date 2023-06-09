scorecardresearch
Instagram suffers major global outage, users react

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram on Friday briefly went down for thousands of users globally, including in India, after it faced a technical issue that impacted its services.

According to DownDetector, which monitors online outages, 44 per cent of users had issues with the app, 32 per cent had problems with the web version, and 24 per cent had issues with the server connection.

People took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.

“Instagram down again? Stories video and music not loading? #instagramdown,” a user said.

“me thinking my account is hacked cause instagram down AGAIN,” replied one user.

“Congratulations India, Everyone going to Twitter to check if Instagram down #instagramdown,” another user said.

“Is anyone on Instagram is having issues on the stories music or video not loading on their stories or is it just me?” tweeted one user.

Last month, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn’t refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram globally.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

