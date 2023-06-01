scorecardresearch
Instagram testing new 'Interested' option for recommended posts

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 1 (IANS) Social networking platform Instagram is testing a new ‘Interested’ option for recommended posts which will allow users to indicate what they are interested in.

The new option will help the platform to show users more of what they like, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

In the blogpost, the company also explained how ranking works across the platform to help users maximise their experience and also to help creators understand how their content might be shown.

“We use a variety of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, each with its own purpose. We want to make the most of people’s time, and we believe that using technology to personalise everyone’s experience is the best way to do that,” it added.

Each part of the application, including Feed, Stories, Explore, Reels, Search and more, uses a unique algorithm designed to maximise user experience. “We want people and creators to be in control of their Instagram experience, and we’re always exploring ways to add even more transparency and control to the app,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of this month.

