Instagram's new feature to let users add music to their grid post

San Francisco, Aug 11 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram has released a new feature that will allow users to add music to their grid posts.

The feature was introduced by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo on Friday, who used it to unveil her new song, ‘bad idea right?’, reports The Verge.

Users can now attach a song of their choice to a carousel post with multiple photos or videos, just as they can with Stories or Reels.

The feature appears to be in the process of rolling out to users, the report said.

Moreover, Instagram is also introducing a number of new features in addition to this one.

The “add yours” sticker will give fans a chance to be featured by the original creator or artist if they use it to make a video based on a prompt.

When a creator selects a submission to be highlighted, the video appears at the top of a landing page, showing other Reels stemming from the sticker prompt.

Creators will be able to highlight up to ten Reels, and fans will be notified if their video is chosen by the creator.

Instagram is also expanding its collaborative publishing feature to allow posts to be co-authored by up to three other accounts.

The Collabs feature allows both public and private accounts to jointly share content and have it appear on the feeds of both accounts.

Meanwhile, Instagram will roll out a new feature to better protect users from unwanted DM requests.

The company started testing the feature in June, reports TechCrunch.

With this new feature, people who want to send DM requests to users who don’t follow them will face two new restrictions.

1
