Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 7 (IANS) Chip-maker Intel has introduced its two new A-series graphics processing units (GPUs)– Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M– which come with Dolby Vision support.

The Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU for workstation desktops will be available from Intel authorised distributors in the coming weeks, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Intel Arc Pro A60M GPU for mobile systems will be available from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners in the coming months.

“With built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU unites fluid viewports, the latest in visual technologies and rich content creation in a traditional single slot factor,” it added.

The new GPUs feature support for four displays with high dynamic range (HDR), and also come with full media encode and decode support.

According to the company, they are “ideal for computer-aided design and modeling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks and media processing in dedicated business environments.”

“Intel Arc Pro desktop products come with a three-year limited warranty,” it added.

